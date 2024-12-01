Color
The original home was converted into a bedroom level, and given a second-story addition and roof deck. The dark exterior color, a charcoal-eggplant hue, lets the landscape colors stand out in contrast. “The existing house roof became the roof deck,” says Rogers. “And then I just shifted over the addition so that it floated over the landscape.”
The sky blue stair was inspired by one of Miriam’s childhood memories. “We used to stay in a cottage with a blue staircase and I remember painting them with my dad,” she recalls. “There was always this sense that the blue stairs brought happiness. It’s also a bit of a revolt against the ‘beige on beige’ trend.”