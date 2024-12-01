Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
Collection by Holly Craig Silkman

Color

View 19 Photos
The palette of the Hebridean skies and mountains complements the Stephens’ choice of Siberian larch cladding for the house and aluminum for both a guest house and the stables for their horse, Dram.
The palette of the Hebridean skies and mountains complements the Stephens’ choice of Siberian larch cladding for the house and aluminum for both a guest house and the stables for their horse, Dram.
A mosaic tile wall softens the laboratory-like effect of the glossy kitchen cabinets.
A mosaic tile wall softens the laboratory-like effect of the glossy kitchen cabinets.
In the primary suite, a new laundry niche sits outside the bathroom, where a Carrara marble counter and backsplash top a custom white-oak floating vanity. Fireclay tile in Morning Thaw—a soft powdery blue—adds cheerful color to the room and balances the gray porcelain used for the floor.
In the primary suite, a new laundry niche sits outside the bathroom, where a Carrara marble counter and backsplash top a custom white-oak floating vanity. Fireclay tile in Morning Thaw—a soft powdery blue—adds cheerful color to the room and balances the gray porcelain used for the floor.
One of the homeowner’s daughters, Julia, works at Unique Art Glass, a multi-generational stained glass company owned by her boyfriend’s family. The couple designed two windows for the house, including this one in the dining area.
One of the homeowner’s daughters, Julia, works at Unique Art Glass, a multi-generational stained glass company owned by her boyfriend’s family. The couple designed two windows for the house, including this one in the dining area.
Shahane changed the layout and in so doing, restored the window to its original larger size. Heath Ceramics tile wraps the room, Stone White on the floor and Modern Blue on the walls. A Foscarini Gregg sconce hangs above the Azzura Ceramica Elegance Squared sink.
Shahane changed the layout and in so doing, restored the window to its original larger size. Heath Ceramics tile wraps the room, Stone White on the floor and Modern Blue on the walls. A Foscarini Gregg sconce hangs above the Azzura Ceramica Elegance Squared sink.
Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
Katie and Bruce love color, which they injected into almost every room. Built-in furniture in the primary bedroom is painted in Benjamin Moore’s Enchanted Forest, and cabinetry in the closet is covered in greenish-yellow Dark Linen, also from Benjamin Moore.
Katie and Bruce love color, which they injected into almost every room. Built-in furniture in the primary bedroom is painted in Benjamin Moore’s Enchanted Forest, and cabinetry in the closet is covered in greenish-yellow Dark Linen, also from Benjamin Moore.
The kitchen was one of the spaces that received the most updates -- but even then it was seamless with its original features and materials.
The kitchen was one of the spaces that received the most updates -- but even then it was seamless with its original features and materials.
"Most people would have leveled it,
"Most people would have leveled it,
Addition at the rear
Addition at the rear
The original home was converted into a bedroom level, and given a second-story addition and roof deck. The dark exterior color, a charcoal-eggplant hue, lets the landscape colors stand out in contrast. “The existing house roof became the roof deck,” says Rogers. “And then I just shifted over the addition so that it floated over the landscape.”
The original home was converted into a bedroom level, and given a second-story addition and roof deck. The dark exterior color, a charcoal-eggplant hue, lets the landscape colors stand out in contrast. “The existing house roof became the roof deck,” says Rogers. “And then I just shifted over the addition so that it floated over the landscape.”
The original home had no family bathroom, so a new shower room was added. The bright yellow tiles create a playful atmosphere, while the curves of the mirror echo the arched window.
The original home had no family bathroom, so a new shower room was added. The bright yellow tiles create a playful atmosphere, while the curves of the mirror echo the arched window.
The extendable dining table is custom designed by Sugarhouse and fabricated by Elwood Design Co. The chairs are vintage Egon Eiermann purchased from Morentz Gallery, and the over table lights are Bert Frank.
The extendable dining table is custom designed by Sugarhouse and fabricated by Elwood Design Co. The chairs are vintage Egon Eiermann purchased from Morentz Gallery, and the over table lights are Bert Frank.
The sky blue stair was inspired by one of Miriam’s childhood memories. “We used to stay in a cottage with a blue staircase and I remember painting them with my dad,” she recalls. “There was always this sense that the blue stairs brought happiness. It’s also a bit of a revolt against the ‘beige on beige’ trend.”
The sky blue stair was inspired by one of Miriam’s childhood memories. “We used to stay in a cottage with a blue staircase and I remember painting them with my dad,” she recalls. “There was always this sense that the blue stairs brought happiness. It’s also a bit of a revolt against the ‘beige on beige’ trend.”