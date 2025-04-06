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Collection by Julie Templeton

Color

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Valencia is the epicenter of the ceramics industry in Spain, and richly patterned flooring crafted in mosaics or tiles made of colored cement are a feature of older apartments and homes.
Valencia is the epicenter of the ceramics industry in Spain, and richly patterned flooring crafted in mosaics or tiles made of colored cement are a feature of older apartments and homes.
Designer and artist Jaime Hayon renovated a 1920s apartment in Valencia, Spain, into a vibrant guesthouse and artist’s residency.
Designer and artist Jaime Hayon renovated a 1920s apartment in Valencia, Spain, into a vibrant guesthouse and artist’s residency.