17 Stellar Uses of Color in Home Offices
From cheery yellow walls to graphic rugs, vivid accents liven up these home offices, invigorating the workspace—and fueling creativity and productivity. Take inspiration from these creative applications of color and refresh your own home office.
The office boasts an 18-foot, barrel-vaulted ceiling, an architectural metaphor for inspiration and exaltation.
When residents want privacy (from the outside world or from other family members), sliding curtains, like this one dividing the office from the staircase, create temporary walls between rooms. "When you close the curtains, you can't see anything," says Wibowo. "It's more like Asian culture, where you don't want to show everything all at once. We want to be in control of what guests see."
Office in Buenos Aires
OneLess Office suite, Yellow. Neat.
Deborah’s office, which shares a wall with Wes’s new room, is a repository for assorted claptrap
The Reale table in natural oak, designed by Carlo Mollino in 1946, and Fortuny lamp are the centerpieces of the office area in The Conran Shop, Marylebone. An Elephant office chair upholstered in leather, designed by Neuland Studio with Kristalia, and Jean-Louis Domecq’s Signal lamp complete the picture. Photo: Paul Raeside
Van Everbroeck’s home office occupies the end of one arm of the building. An industrial outdoor light fixture is mounted on a black-painted steel post. The orange of the back wall was chosen to work with the glowing rays of the sunset and the silhouetted, dancing shadows of leaves.
One of Orlovskiâs collages hangs in the third bedroom/office, which is lit naturally from above and furnished with mid-century pieces. âI knew their new house would look great when I saw how they furnished their old house,â says Oreck. âStas loves finding this stuff on eBay or Craigslistâitâs a labor of love.â
Van Everbroeck’s home office occupies the end of one arm of the building.
Bright yellow and purple paints were used to add some vibrancy to the daughter’s desk area, one of the ways the architects tried to honor the personality of each inhabitant's space.
The kids' room is especially vibrant, with Tango-painted walls by Delux, artwork by Rachel Castle and Beci Orpin, handmade beaded chandeliers by Emily Green, and a kicky pineapple lamp by Down to the Woods. Photo by Phu Tang.
The bedroom allows for a tiny niche for a built-in wood desk. The target painting is by Alia Penner.
A row of windows casts light into the office, where Bellemo keeps a model of the house. The office is separated from the garage by a bright yellow sliding door.
Yuko Shibata, a Tokyo architect, wanted more shelf space in her home office, so she added a plywood door with built-in bookshelves that opens into her bedroom to form a reading nook. Glimpsed from the adjacent room, the space looks larger than it actually is, thanks to the bright green walls. Photo by Ryohei Hamada.