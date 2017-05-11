17 Stellar Uses of Color in Home Offices

From cheery yellow walls to graphic rugs, vivid accents liven up these home offices, invigorating the workspace—and fueling creativity and productivity. Take inspiration from these creative applications of color and refresh your own home office.

Modern home with Office, Chair, Desk, Light Hardwood Floor, and Storage. The office boasts an 18-foot, barrel-vaulted ceiling, an architectural metaphor for inspiration and exaltation. Photo of 17 Stellar Uses of Color in Home OfficesView Photos

The office boasts an 18-foot, barrel-vaulted ceiling, an architectural metaphor for inspiration and exaltation.

Modern home with Office, Study Room Type, Library Room Type, Craft Room Room Type, Chair, Bookcase, Storage, Shelves, Desk, Lamps, and Light Hardwood Floor. Home Office Photo of 17 Stellar Uses of Color in Home OfficesView Photos

Modern home with Office and Painted Wood Floor. When residents want privacy (from the outside world or from other family members), sliding curtains, like this one dividing the office from the staircase, create temporary walls between rooms. "When you close the curtains, you can't see anything," says Wibowo. "It's more like Asian culture, where you don't want to show everything all at once. We want to be in control of what guests see." Photo of 17 Stellar Uses of Color in Home OfficesView Photos

When residents want privacy (from the outside world or from other family members), sliding curtains, like this one dividing the office from the staircase, create temporary walls between rooms. "When you close the curtains, you can't see anything," says Wibowo. "It's more like Asian culture, where you don't want to show everything all at once. We want to be in control of what guests see."

Modern home with Office, Chair, Lamps, and Light Hardwood Floor. Office in Buenos Aires Photo of 17 Stellar Uses of Color in Home OfficesView Photos

Modern home with Office, Desk, Chair, Rug Floor, and Dark Hardwood Floor. #workplace #office #interior #inside #rug #OneKingsLane #desk #stool #window #Chicago Photo of 17 Stellar Uses of Color in Home OfficesView Photos

Modern home with Office, Study Room Type, Chair, Desk, and Carpet Floor. OneLess Office suite, Yellow. Neat. Photo of 17 Stellar Uses of Color in Home OfficesView Photos

Modern home with Office, Study Room Type, Chair, and Desk. Deborah’s office, which shares a wall with Wes’s new room, is a repository for assorted claptrap Photo of 17 Stellar Uses of Color in Home OfficesView Photos

Modern home with Office, Chair, and Desk. The Reale table in natural oak, designed by Carlo Mollino in 1946, and Fortuny lamp are the centerpieces of the office area in The Conran Shop, Marylebone. An Elephant office chair upholstered in leather, designed by Neuland Studio with Kristalia, and Jean-Louis Domecq’s Signal lamp complete the picture. Photo: Paul Raeside Photo of 17 Stellar Uses of Color in Home OfficesView Photos

The Reale table in natural oak, designed by Carlo Mollino in 1946, and Fortuny lamp are the centerpieces of the office area in The Conran Shop, Marylebone. An Elephant office chair upholstered in leather, designed by Neuland Studio with Kristalia, and Jean-Louis Domecq’s Signal lamp complete the picture. Photo: Paul Raeside

Modern home with Office, Concrete Floor, Study Room Type, Desk, and Chair. Van Everbroeck’s home office occupies the end of one arm of the building. An industrial outdoor light fixture is mounted on a black-painted steel post. The orange of the back wall was chosen to work with the glowing rays of the sunset and the silhouetted, dancing shadows of leaves. Photo of 17 Stellar Uses of Color in Home OfficesView Photos

Van Everbroeck’s home office occupies the end of one arm of the building. An industrial outdoor light fixture is mounted on a black-painted steel post. The orange of the back wall was chosen to work with the glowing rays of the sunset and the silhouetted, dancing shadows of leaves.

Modern home with Office, Chair, and Lamps. #office #greenfloor Photo of 17 Stellar Uses of Color in Home OfficesView Photos

Modern home with Office, Chair, and Desk. One of Orlovskiâs collages hangs in the third bedroom/office, which is lit naturally from above and furnished with mid-century pieces. âI knew their new house would look great when I saw how they furnished their old house,â says Oreck. âStas loves finding this stuff on eBay or Craigslistâitâs a labor of love.â Photo of 17 Stellar Uses of Color in Home OfficesView Photos

One of Orlovskiâs collages hangs in the third bedroom/office, which is lit naturally from above and furnished with mid-century pieces. âI knew their new house would look great when I saw how they furnished their old house,â says Oreck. âStas loves finding this stuff on eBay or Craigslistâitâs a labor of love.â

Modern home with Office and Desk. Van Everbroeck’s home office occupies the end of one arm of the building. Photo of 17 Stellar Uses of Color in Home OfficesView Photos

Modern home with Office, Medium Hardwood Floor, Chair, Desk, and Storage. Bright yellow and purple paints were used to add some vibrancy to the daughter’s desk area, one of the ways the architects tried to honor the personality of each inhabitant's space. Photo of 17 Stellar Uses of Color in Home OfficesView Photos

Bright yellow and purple paints were used to add some vibrancy to the daughter’s desk area, one of the ways the architects tried to honor the personality of each inhabitant's space.

Modern home with Desk, Chair, Lamps, Carpet Floor, and Rug Floor. The kids' room is especially vibrant, with Tango-painted walls by Delux, artwork by Rachel Castle and Beci Orpin, handmade beaded chandeliers by Emily Green, and a kicky pineapple lamp by Down to the Woods. Photo by Phu Tang. Photo of 17 Stellar Uses of Color in Home OfficesView Photos

The kids' room is especially vibrant, with Tango-painted walls by Delux, artwork by Rachel Castle and Beci Orpin, handmade beaded chandeliers by Emily Green, and a kicky pineapple lamp by Down to the Woods. Photo by Phu Tang.

Modern home with Chair and Shelves. The bedroom allows for a tiny niche for a built-in wood desk. The target painting is by Alia Penner. Photo of 17 Stellar Uses of Color in Home OfficesView Photos

The bedroom allows for a tiny niche for a built-in wood desk. The target painting is by Alia Penner.

Modern home with Office, Storage, and Desk. A row of windows casts light into the office, where Bellemo keeps a model of the house. The office is separated from the garage by a bright yellow sliding door. Photo of 17 Stellar Uses of Color in Home OfficesView Photos

A row of windows casts light into the office, where Bellemo keeps a model of the house. The office is separated from the garage by a bright yellow sliding door.

Modern home with Office, Shelves, Library Room Type, Study Room Type, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Yuko Shibata, a Tokyo architect, wanted more shelf space in her home office, so she added a plywood door with built-in bookshelves that opens into her bedroom to form a reading nook. Glimpsed from the adjacent room, the space looks larger than it actually is, thanks to the bright green walls. Photo by Ryohei Hamada. Photo of 17 Stellar Uses of Color in Home OfficesView Photos

Yuko Shibata, a Tokyo architect, wanted more shelf space in her home office, so she added a plywood door with built-in bookshelves that opens into her bedroom to form a reading nook. Glimpsed from the adjacent room, the space looks larger than it actually is, thanks to the bright green walls. Photo by Ryohei Hamada.