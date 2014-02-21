Coffee Break: Peet’s Chestnut Street, San Francisco

Bay Area coffee company Peet’s recently unveiled a new design for its San Francisco, California, flagship store. Located in an 80-year-old art deco building, the cafe is kitted out materials, furniture, and artwork that speak more closely to the brand’s identity than the previous aesthetics and layout did. The storefront at 2080 Chestnut Street in the city’s Marina district is the first in a gradual redesign of the company’s retail establishments, which will slowly roll out in the San Francisco and Washington D.C. areas starting this year.