Coffee Break: Albany's Local 123

San Francisco has its fair share of third-wave coffee so we jumped at the chance to visit one of the East Bay's newest offerings. On a pleasantly sleepy stretch of Solano Avenue, Berkeley-based Local 123 opened a cafe within Flowerland nursery. From a charming 1969 Airstream Streamline Princess trailer, proprietor Frieda Hoffman and her business partner Alex Ebel churn out lattes, macchiatos, single-drip cups of coffee, and more. And the setting—a verdant nursery—couldn't be more right. Hoffman's "perma-popup" is opposite of what we've come to expect from the many cafes that seem to be victims of their success. Instead of chaotic snaking lines of undercaffeinated denizens jonesin' for their morning fix, we were treated to a peaceful garden setting, and gladly traded the drone of indie rock for the chirp of birds. Local 123's menu features coffee from Four Barrel, vegan donuts from Pepples, and pastries from Starter Bakery. Have a look inside the cafe in our slideshow.