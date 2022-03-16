All paints and oils used throughout the home have low VOCs, and there are rainwater storage tanks and a solar system outside. Double-glazed windows were used throughout the home.
Michael and Teegan prepare lunch with their daughter, Perse, in the kitchen of their contemporary farmhouse in Australia’s Piccadilly Valley.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
The drop ceiling was removed to make the kitchen feel larger, and Troy RLM kitchen lights were installed above it.
Jorge, Elvira Correa and their children gather around the kitchen island in their new home.
Custom pendants by GRT hang from above in the open kitchen and work area.
“I don’t paint landscapes when I’m here because I can’t compete with the natural beauty,” says Yael.
Marlatt built the cabinets in place from Russian Birch plywood, and the counters are a thin application of Neolith stone. The backsplash is glass, making for easy clean-up, and a few of the cabinet fronts are painted Masonite, for fun pops of color. The ceramics on the shelves are by Burgevin.
The Ikea Sektion cabinets have blue acrylic fronts from The Cabinet Face. Astrid and Alessandro ordered extra material to create a matching island, which is topped with Lapitec, a stone composite. The faucet fixture is from Brizo.
Jose Mármol Reform by Micaela Racca Kitchen
A closer look at the renovated kitchen, which features a large picture window and a beloved chandelier that once hung in the couple's first Berlin apartment.
Elena Stein in the kitchen of the weekend cottage she shares with her husband, Roland, their three teenage children, and the family dachshund, Lucy, in the quiet hamlet of Seeland, three hours north of Berlin.