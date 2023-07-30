CH25 chairs by Carl Hansen, a Flexform sofa, and a Gan rug outfit the cozy, uncluttered living room.
A traditional genkan (a Japanese entryway) was part of the architectural program early on. Shoes are removed before entering the main living space, which is elevated six inches above the floor level of the entryway. The blonde wood is rift-cut white oak.
A wood-paneled, built-in desk nook is surrounded by cabinets.
A wall of custom blackbutt cabinetry conceals the fridge and lots of storage.
The service corridor emphasizes axial circulation and austerity of materials, with concrete countertops and wood cabinetry.
The library features built-in bookshelves and beautiful hardwood floors.
Built-in cabinetry beneath the staircase provides extra storage space for the 1,024-square-foot home.
The master bedroom features a closet in the corridor to use less space. Sight lines lead to the forest from nearly every space.
Sitting room joinery detail
The walls are thickened by closet storage on two sides, which also controls the interior temperature and dampens sound.
A Heath Ceramics tile backsplash in neutral tones offsets the custom walnut cabinetry.
On the other side of the bedroom sits a custom-built, floor-to-ceiling wardrobe.
Custom white oak storage with slatted fronts lines the wall of the family room, blending in with the other finishes. The lower ceiling—nine feet high—fosters a cozy room to curl up and watch TV.
A look at another one of the bedrooms located on the upper level.
Tight confines meant only a few feet of foyer before giving way to the stairway and kitchen, yet the small footprint (and a glass door) helped fill the home with natural light.