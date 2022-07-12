Dwell House
Collection by
Victoria Wren
Closet
Primary Closet, Unit 2702
One of two showroom closets.
Beautiful built-in master suite closet
The his-and-hers master walk-in closet features an Arabescato marble counter, brushed brass frames and fixtures, and white oak herringbone flooring.
ASA1
Anteprima by Pianca /
pianca.it
Read our Dwell Reports on closet systems from the June 2009 issue
An extensive walk-in closet is a pass-through between the living space and the master bedroom.
Primary Closet
Serenity Indian Wells luxury desert mansion modern closet & dressing room
Black walnut surrounds the U-shaped master closet.
Intracoastal Residence - Closet
Master Closet
