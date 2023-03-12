SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by DeeAnn Budney

Clipper

View 4 Photos
"We try to find the straightest line between two points," explains architect Andrew Fischer. "We always want to edit down, and be efficient with space."
"We try to find the straightest line between two points," explains architect Andrew Fischer. "We always want to edit down, and be efficient with space."
Floating steel siding shields the home from the elements.
Floating steel siding shields the home from the elements.
Perched high above Oakland, this expanded midcentury soaks up jaw-dropping views—even from the bathroom.
Perched high above Oakland, this expanded midcentury soaks up jaw-dropping views—even from the bathroom.