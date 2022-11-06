SubscribeSign In
Collection by Tara Hunt

Clever Ideas

A first-floor seating area gets some drama thanks to a mesh net fastened overhead, which creates a spot for playful lounging without compromising the overhead daylighting.
The wardrobes in the girls' rooms are secretly connected through one cabinet door—an example of the whimsy and wonder Welsch infused throughout the home.
