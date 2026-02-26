In the renovated master bedroom, the Knot Cushion Pillow on the bed is from Design Within Reach. The wainscot and millwork utilize Radiata pine plywood.
Custom-milled built-ins provide ample storage.
On the walls, acoustic pin-up panels aid creative thinking and discussion, and peg walls let tenants personalize their spaces.
"I wanted to create a really timeless base throughout the house while still incorporating some punches of color in areas like the bathrooms and in some of the furnishings,
“We wanted to bring in the green from the living room into the daughter's bedroom and complement it with a blush pink as those were her favorite colors,” says Wagh. The pink is Asian Paints Rose Petal and the green is Asian Paints Mountain Stream.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.