Collection by Anna Belyaev

Classy Kitchens

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">View into the open-plan kitchen and living room in the bungalow's newly built back end. "T</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">he floor is oak from Tongue and Groove, and the cabinetry is actually a polytech product that's really practical, especially for kitchens because it's harder to damage than veneer,
Harry designed the kitchen to feel like furniture rather than cabinetry. The mosaic tiled backsplash (Nagoya Mosaic-Tile Co from Academy Tiles) and the dropped overhead cabinet's rattan inserts are a nod to midcentury style.
The ceiling, floors, and walls are clad in oak. The transverse walls are clad in black-stained oak laminate that contrasts with the natural wood finishes.
The kitchen is composed of stainless steel, from the cabinetry fabricated by Barcelona company Timblau, to the counters and backsplash, the latter given a mirror polish for contrast to the former’s patina on the surfaces. The boxes were brought in on a crane and then the group put them together in place. “The kitchen shouldn't be a closed dirty area of the house,” says Jon. “But [rather] the heart.” Fitting, as social life in the Basque culture revolves around eating together.
Madera produced 14-inch-wide heart oak timber flooring in up to 24-foot lengths for the large first floor, which includes a kitchen and dining area that spans nearly 40 feet. The brand’s reputation for high-quality timber flooring is driven by its “forest to floor” approach, which allows them to oversee every aspect of the process, from the cutting of the oak at the partner mill in Bavaria, to the installation.
Moody tones reflecting the earthy tones of Canggu continue from the exterior into the kitchen, setting a calm tone. The dining table in the foreground was made in Jepara. “Indonesian craftsmanship with wood is one of the luxuries available to us here,” says Rod.
The kitchen cabinets are dye-stained a deep shade of green. “We were trying to instill a little bit of a forest setting in a subtle way into the interior,” says Lamaster.
Natural and black painted oak cabinets provide plentiful storage in the galley kitchen.
Five distinct new penthouses will sit atop the historic structures. The design of the two above the brick and timber building features unique arches that open up to large terraces spanning the width of the building. The remaining three penthouses on top of the concrete building will feature glassy facades that opens up to panoramic views.
The built-in kitchen features a black polished granite countertop that’s complemented by Ardosia stone floors.
“We chose to have a very big kitchen,” says Egelund. “I love it when people cook together.” The kitchen is by Egelund’s brand Vipp, and is a design that was developed more than 14 years ago. The couple have the same kitchen in black in their Copenhagen apartment but decided that the warm gray color was better suited to the coastal setting of the summer house.
