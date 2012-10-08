City Modern Home Tours: Manhattan

The weeklong City Modern festival concluded with a bang over the weekend with the Manhattan Home Tours. The five destinations on the Saturday afternoon tour spanned from Chelsea to Union Square to Alphabet City, each offering a distinctive take on modern interiors and architecture.

The first stop was a triplex on West 23rd Street, an extensive renovation/expansion project that took a typical Manhattan apartment and turned it into an open, modern, and sometimes playful space. Next up was a Chelsea townhouse on West 21st Street, a renovation that successfully integrated historical details with modern sensibilities. Not far from Chelsea was a Union Square duplex on 5th Avenue, a once-bland home transformed into a sleek, clean, and bright design with a dramatic centrally located staircase. In Nolita, a Bond Street apartment boasted a 50-foot-long great room with dramatic lighting, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a large backyard (at least by Manhattan standards). Our final destination was the Flowerbox in the East Village, a garden-themed apartment that brings the outdoors in courtesy of a wall of ivy and a reflecting pool in the living room.