Collection by catherine

City dwelling

Jose Mármol Reform by Micaela Racca Kitchen
The 400-square-foot guesthouse and studio that architect and designer Emma Pereira designed for the backyard of her Miami home is outfitted with a muted palette and organic textures.
Whereas others might look at a board-formed cement wall in a basement and see, well, a concrete wall, Jess and Jonathan Taylor, the design duo behind the L.A.-based firm Taylor + Taylor, were inspired. The couple had purchased a virtually untouched 1952 house in east L.A. and that concrete wall became the backdrop for a new guest kitchen in the basement. "It was really the starting point of the whole design," says Jess Taylor. "As designers, our goal is to always try to incorporate the existing surroundings whenever possible, utilize them in practical ways, and be inspired by them."
“Curves felt like a small but significant detail in making the space feel more generous,” Robinson says. The media niche is accented with custom white oak shelving with rounded corners and a flat-edge profile. Opposite sits a sectional and recliner from Room & Board. The handmade rug is from Kravet, the side tables are from Design Within Reach, and the vintage mirror is from Baker Furniture.
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Inside, the newly renovated living area features a large picture window, arched doorways, and a custom-made front door with inlaid capiz shells. The top-to-bottom renovation expanded the interior from around 1,400 square feet to over 3,200 square feet—including a studio/office space.
Graphic tiles on the staircase pop against the home’s primarily neutral palette.
Creating ample gallery space for the owner’s Native American artifacts, baskets, craftsman furniture, landscape paintings and other decorative objects was one of the central design moves.
where the extension widens a corner is foreseen for the habitants can live out their hobby of making music
The irregular gable roof and black cladding make for a contemporary building.
View from the backyard, where the extension is at its widest with amazing views over the garden.
The kitchen in the main building with historic facades connects to the extension and patio with a regular door. the sides of the hallway slide open to have an extended patio.
