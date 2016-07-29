American Flag Prints: Posters designed by the Citizen Project

The Citizen Project is a collective of artists from a variety of disciplines with the common goal of working on interesting and thought provoking visual ideas. Our plans are to launch a design project each year with more — and varied — collaborators. This first project is in celebration of the 200th Anniversary of the Star Spangled Banner. In honor of this occasion, we have all created our own unique take on the American Flag. These are high-quality screen prints (24"x36" ) that have been signed and numbered by the respected artists. You can purchase this poster on: mmmgoodart.com for $ 45.00