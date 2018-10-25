Get the Look: Artist Christopher Florentino’s Marvelous Midcentury

Known as Flore, accomplished street artist Christopher Florentino was born in Brooklyn and now resides in Miami, but arguably his most storied home is in the suburb of Winter Haven, Florida, where he has created a pristine, midcentury-modern retreat. Built by architect Gene Leedy, the residence now holds Flore’s impressive collection of midcentury furniture, and serves as a place of inspiration for the young artist. “I’m using this house as a place to study,” he says. “I’m studying the architecture, studying the living.” Build your own midcentury refuge by incorporating pieces like the ones below.