Chris Burden's Big City Dreams

Judging from the ecstatic mood, it may as well have been Christmas morning at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art as Angelenos finally got a much-awaited first look at Chris Burden’s Metropolis II, a magnetically powered kinetic sculpture of 1,100 hot wheels-like cars zipping through a futuristic version of the City of Angels. “It’s like the toy car set that I’ve always wanted,” commented one press person gleefully to another. Indeed, everyone traveled a few years (or decades) back into their childhood at the sight of it, including me. When asked how he feels finally seeing the exhibition on public view after seven years of working on it and struggling to finance it, artist Chris Burden briefly replies, “Good. Real good.” The exhibition opens to the public on January 14th, but click through our slideshow for a sneak peek.