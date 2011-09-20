Architect Keith Moskow grew up doing grunt construction work. His dad was a builder and after his first year of college, he helped build their family's summer home. "I was doing lowly work, but it was really good experience to think about architecture and building and how it goes together," Moskow says. A partner at Moskow Linn Architects for more than 20 years, he and cofounder Robert Linn decided it was time to help a new generation of designers. Earlier this year, they established Studio North, a design-build branch of their practice, and with five eager students, created and constructed the Chicken Chapel.