A Modern Parisian Flat Atop a Department Store

Right in the middle of Paris atop the department store Marie sixtine™, there’s a new flat for special guests of the store, called CHEZ MARIE SIXTINE. Designed by Sandrine Place, Marie sixtine’s art director, and interior designer Baptiste Legué, the cozy space evokes a feeling of whimsy and playfulness, perfect for getting a good night’s rest and having a comfortable stay.

Photos by Julie Ansiau

This story originally appeared on Design Milk:

design-milk.com/mod...