Chenery, Glen Park Remodel

Chenery, Glen Park, San Francisco, California, Remodel with Addition, 3400 sq feet

An existing cottage in Glen Park was transformed into a garden compound, linked via a stone path which marks the entrance and leads one through the main house, garden, and design studio garden pavillion. The bedrooms were placed in the existing structure, and a new building – which contains the living room, dining room, and kitchen – was built adjacent to the cottage, connected via a breezeway. The new addition was treated as a separate volume in order to break down the massing and be consistent with the character of the neighborhood. The addition was given a modern vocabulary with contextual materials, with an emphasis on the fluidity between indoor and outdoor space.