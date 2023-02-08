SubscribeSign In
Large, colorful plantings selected by landscape architect Stefan Hammerschmidt stand out against the cool geometry of a pair of restored Rudolph Schindler homes—a third is nearby—in Inglewood, California.
The Main Street House by SHED includes spaces both inside and out that engage with the surrounding site while maintaining a sense of refuge. Large glass sliders open up to the outdoor dining space while the living area directly connects to a spacious patio.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
Azin redesigned the staircase for better flow, tucking storage beneath and running the counter into the stair tread. The V-shaped cabling is based on a pattern from the ’60s, says Azin.
Architect Line Solgaard, founder of the eponymous Oslo- and Fredrikstad-based firm, designed a getaway for her family in the place where she grew up. Untreated, exposed concrete pairs with cedar cladding; custom, oak-paneled ceilings; and a glass roof in the center of the home that opens like a sunroof for natural ventilation.
For the exterior, a mix of materials work together: the brick of the new house, the weatherboard of the previous house, and a timber screen to connect them. "It’s a link between old and new," says Welsch.
The architects embraced the modernist form of the new structure instead of cladding the extension in expensive brick to match the original Victorian’s exterior.
In the kitchen, pops of orange and blue break up an otherwise black-and-white palette. The bursts of color are a nod to the hues in the stained glass in the refurbished front door.
In between the guest suites, there are structures for storage, maintenance and a transit waiting suite, all connected with terraced landscape pockets and courtyards.
New ash wood “stairage” (stairs with built-in storage)
"We love that our multipurpose space can act as a venue for productivity and collaboration in The Loft, while The House invites rest, relaxation, and connection as guests unplug at a quiet retreat in the woods," says Tarah. "The cherry on top is that we can do this from our own backyard, with our kids playing a special role in maintaining the property and hosting guests alongside us."
Two new structures were also built in the backyard, and connected to the main house via the landscape plan by Lilyvilla Gardens. One is a 485-square-foot guest house, and the other is a 375-square-foot workshop for the owner, who’s a bike builder. They have the same exterior siding as the main house: rough-sawn tongue and groove cedar.
The stunning estate, known as S'Estaca, is sited on the northwest coast of Mallorca, between the villages of Valldemossa and Deià.
A large opening in the kitchen lets it overlook the courtyard, and a covered walkway provides easy circulation and protection from the elements to further encourage inhabitants to engage with the setting.
