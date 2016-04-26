CHEESE PLATTER 2015

Cheese Platter, designers Laetitia de Allegri and Matteo Fogale took inspiration from the shapes of cheese. Manufacturer Ceccotti Collezioni then crafted a circular American walnut display area and tools, contrasting with the platter’s patterned azure bioglass. The glass is 100 per cent recyclable and provided by award-winning sustainable material producer, Coverings Etc. Available at WallpaperSTORE*

Wallpaper Handmade 2015

Matteo Fogale

Bio glass, american walnut

475 x 340 x 20mm

Photography: Joss Mckingley