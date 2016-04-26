Collection by Laetitia de Allegri
Cheese Platter
CHEESE PLATTER 2015
Cheese Platter, designers Laetitia de Allegri and Matteo Fogale took inspiration from the shapes of cheese. Manufacturer Ceccotti Collezioni then crafted a circular American walnut display area and tools, contrasting with the platter’s patterned azure bioglass. The glass is 100 per cent recyclable and provided by award-winning sustainable material producer, Coverings Etc. Available at WallpaperSTORE*
Wallpaper Handmade 2015
Matteo Fogale
Bio glass, american walnut
475 x 340 x 20mm
Photography: Joss Mckingley