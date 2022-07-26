SubscribeSign In
“We love the hot tub, and usually try to jump in it every afternoon,” says Leah. “In the warmer months, we don’t heat it, and the kids use it as a post-beach pool and love to play in it for hours.”
The large backyard space extends the home’s 1,378 square foot interior, with a Milgard bifold door creating fluidity between indoors and out.
The A-frame is constructed with treated pine; its knots and other imperfections add character to the space.
Tyler carefully crafted the home's metal components.
The expansive windows reflect the greenery of the yard, blurring the line between the interior and the outdoors.
The breezeway—playfully called the Monocular—separates the two buildings, links the outdoors with indoors, and provides a portal to the impressive water view. It can be closed off for security with a large, barn-style red door.
“My favorite aspect of the project would have to be the custom-built planter/light box suspended over the island bench,” says interior designer Kate Lucas. “The cascading plants bring a gorgeous green accent to the interiors. I also have a soft spot for the herringbone floor.” The custom planter box was built by local furniture maker and friend Lee Gratton of Gratton Design.
Light woods were used prominently throughout the house, including the bedrooms. The Rosalita Pendant from Anthropologie matches the Garfield nightstands from Hedgehouse Furniture.
Flooding is a constant threat in subtropical New South Wales, so Casey Johnston (pictured, with sons Raph and Ozzy) and husband Martin asked architect Justin Twohill to design a backyard house that could weather a downpour with minimal cleanup.
The compact interior feels more expansive thanks to a streamlined aesthetic of soft grays and natural materials applied throughout the apartment.
“In every season, in every setting, it’s beautiful,” says Emilie.
Before: NYC-based Bryan Verona purchased a 1989 370LE Airstream in 2017 with the intent to go on more road trips with his wife and four children.
T
Nive buys loads of fresh produce and wanted a place to store it that was accessible and uncluttered, so the team provided these open shelves.
The bathroom's solid-oak door slides into a pocket, allowing natural light from the bathroom window to fill the space.
The clients had long owned the property in Mapleton Hill, and they were looking to build their dream “forever” home in which to raise their family. The public-facing side of the home is historically appropriate, with gables, dormers, a porch, and double-hung windows. While these features are traditional in many senses, the clean, minimalist detailing signals contemporary construction. Timber screens and lattices add a texture and translucency to the archetypal forms.
Architect Robert Swinburne deploys a collaborative building approach and hyperlocal materials to craft a Passive House–certified home that celebrates the land it’s built on.
