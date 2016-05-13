Central Hollywood Hills Dream Guest Studio, Laurel Canyon/West Hollywood

Newly remodeled guest studio with huge private deck, incredible privacy and views all within a mile of Sunset and West Hollywood - the location is absolutely unbeatable. It's a peaceful retreat with an expansive private deck boasting uninterrupted canyon views in a fantastic, highly sought-after neighborhood of multi-million dollar homes. Perfect base for exploring LA and enjoying the best of SoCal life!

Stay at this Dream Hollywood Hills Guest Studio:

www.airbnb.com/roo...