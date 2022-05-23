Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Ceilings to celebrate

The oak countertops in the kitchen are the same as the flooring.
Skylights throw pink and yellow tones across the 850-square-foot unit’s stepped ceilings. “With small spaces, we try to play with clerestory windows, skylights, and ceilings. It makes the architecture feel spacious, almost as though it’s levitating.”
The white-washed Baltic birch plywood coffered ceiling is fitted with Velux skylights that bathe the work room in natural light.
The bunk room features four extra-long bunk beds, allowing the home to sleep 10.
Hallway
The living area features two roof lights and bifold glass doors that open out to a small patio.
The garden steps up steeply to the rear of the site, and the window sill in the living room and DJ booth are close to ground level. “When you’re sitting in the living area, it feels like the garden is flowing into the interior,” says architect Simon Knight.
The courtyard doesn’t get a lot of light, and so is planted with ferns that grow well in shade. These also create a pleasant aspect for the therapy room. “This space needed to be a peaceful and tranquil space,” explains architect Simon Knight.
“As a practice, we are interested in honesty of materials and celebration of the tectonics of the structure,” says architect Simon Knight. “We quite like that approach and aesthetic—and that’s where the idea for the vaulted roof space came from.”
Even though a terrible fire took most of her home, Sammie took the accident as an opportunity to grow into the next phase of her life. She keeps a sense of calm—and humor—as seen in this cheeky doormat.
4335 Kaikoo Place, on O‘ahu, Hawaii, is currently listed for $3,750,000 by Noel Shaw of Hawai`i Life.
The concept of this Scandinavian getaway was simple: To create a cabin that is small and sparse yet spatially rich. The 55-quare-meter (592-square-foot) cabin, commissioned by a private client and completed in 2016, comprises a large living room, bedroom, ski room, and small annex with a utility room. It functions off the water and electricity grids.
The cabin’s exterior walls and roof are clad in overlapping stone plates that mimic the look of traditional wood paneling found in Western Norway. “It provides an affinity with the cabins nearby,” partner and architect Nils Ole Bae Brandtzæg explains. Solar panels cover the chimney pipe, lighting LED lamps inside.
This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”
The master bedroom enjoys a vaulted ceiling not unlike the great room's, but is a cozy place of respite facing the back yard.
A wood-clad ceiling emphasizes each structure’s radial frame, while the central steel collars are concealed by vertical strips of wood.
This restored estate located in Saône-et-Loire, France, is currently listed for 2,630,000 € (approximately $2,768,627 USD) by Architecture de Collection.
The sunken lounge was designed with "slowing down and appreciating the environment" in mind. A custom-made, built-in sofa wraps around the space, bleeding into the stairs and a custom wood display shelf. Not having a TV was an intentional choice. "We wanted the client to be able to lie back and watch the clouds and the sky, to have conversations, to read a book, to play with their pets," says Knights.
