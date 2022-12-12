SubscribeSign In
Sonoma Wine Country I
Glazed garage doors by Renlita lift up to completely open the home to nature.
The home rests on a 40-acre property in Healdsburg, a quaint town in California's winemaking region.
The timber used for the addition comes from sustainable, natural plantation oak.
The interiors were reworked into a split-level open-plan living space that evokes a feeling of being standing on top of the fence, and being totally connected with the park.
Timber posts, which support a timber lined canopy overhead, were used as the boundaries of the pavilion structure.
The original residence had its living areas located on the rendered precast first floor, which sits atop a base of external clinker brick planes.
Insulated glass was used for the floor to ceiling windows.
Outdoor living at its best with this timber frame pavilion
