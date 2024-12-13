An opening in one of the walls brings light into the living space.
“Our idea was to create something artisanal, close to the building’s origins,” explains architect Jorge Frias.
Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer built this 200-square-foot cabin themselves on the site of their 10-acre property in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Their previous cabin, which they also built by hand, was destroyed in a forest fire in 2020.
The property's remote location—away from city light pollution—makes it ideal for star-gazing.
The tiny, open sleeping shelters abut a stand of woods. Their open fronts frame views of the Wanderwood farm.
The Quonset Hut- the best guest house!
Wide-set window sills provide a ledge on which to sit and view the pine trees that dot the shoreline of the Baltic Sea.
The west patio, enclosed by a concrete retaining wall, is designed for outdoor living and overlooks the surrounding forest.
Snow melt accumulated during the winter months drains off the roof to one side of the home with the help of an integrated scupper.
The Stephens also built a single-bedroom studio that’s used to host friends or rent out to visitors.
The gable end 10’4” by 6’6” window provides plenty of opportunities to create fleeting live portraits that could hang on any gallery wall. A Santa & Cole floor lamp stands left of an heirloom chair, which is covered by a Skyeskyns sheepskin.
The palette of the Hebridean skies and mountains complements the Stephens’ choice of Siberian larch cladding for the house and aluminum for both a guest house and the stables for their horse, Dram.
The new sauna is from Estonian brand HUUM.
The art studio space contains a writing desk and plenty of storage via built-in maple shelving, also by Island Custom Woodworks. T