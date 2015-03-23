Case Closed: 7 Casegoods to Streamline At-Home Storage

In this week's Modern Monday Twitter conversation, Design Milk posed the question: How can we balance our drive for super-clean, minimal spaces and the reality of living with things? Finding the right storage can make all the difference—a dresser that ensures clothes aren't strewn on chairs, a chest to keep toys in check, a credenza to keep all your dishes neatly stowed, a bar cabinet to hide your penchant for Fireball and cheap vino. Seven such options are in the slideshow that follows.