Casas en la Isla
All of the furnishings are domestically made and were sourced from Erica’s design store, Solsken, in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires. “The leather upholstered chairs and benches won recognition for good design for furniture produced in Argentina, so I’m proud to have them on display here,” she says.
A covered deck runs the length of the structure, its deep overhang helping to regulate solar gain. The home, certified a Passive House by the Passive House Institute, is highly insulated and airtight. “Once the windows and doors were installed, the workers preferred to sleep inside the empty house instead of in their converted shipping containers,” says Eduardo.