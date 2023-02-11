SubscribeSign In
Casas en la Isla

“Every architectural decision was made to favor sustainability and the search for a construction that is aware of its environmental impact,” says architect Matias Carballal.
The sophisticated interiors belie the fact that the house is almost entirely off-grid. The water, sanitary, and heating systems are completely independent, and the electrical system is connected to the grid only as a backup. The house relies mainly on solar panels and a generator for power.
The walls and ceiling are covered with local guatambu wood, and semi-sheer ivory curtains soften the frames of the nine-foot-tall, triple-glazed windows.
All of the furnishings are domestically made and were sourced from Erica’s design store, Solsken, in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires. “The leather upholstered chairs and benches won recognition for good design for furniture produced in Argentina, so I’m proud to have them on display here,” she says.
“Even without central heating, it was far more comfortable,” continues Eduardo. A 100-foot walkway leads to the dock, which is serviced by water buses and supply boats.
A covered deck runs the length of the structure, its deep overhang helping to regulate solar gain. The home, certified a Passive House by the Passive House Institute, is highly insulated and airtight. “Once the windows and doors were installed, the workers preferred to sleep inside the empty house instead of in their converted shipping containers,” says Eduardo.
Designed by Uruguayan architecture firm Mapa, the house is supported by 30 pilotis.
Sitting eight feet off the ground, Erica and Eduardo Heidenreich’s island retreat in the Paraná River delta, north of Buenos Aires, is built to withstand the remote wetland’s periodic flooding.
