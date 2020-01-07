Casas de Montaña
Set to one side of the property, the lap pool is tucked into the landscape and positioned to take in the views. “There’s nothing more luxurious than a lap pool when you’re a swimmer, but I didn’t want to be looking at a sad pool in winter,” says Michael. “If I were living in California or someplace like that, it would be right in front of me all the time. But here, it's off to the side. So it's kind of its own world.”
Bivacco Claudio Brédy, opened in 2021, is one of many huts in the region named after climbers who died while mountaineering. It was designed by BCW Collective and built by Chenevier, with consultation from Roberto Dini, an architecture professor and friend of Brédy’s, seen here with other friends and family. They gathered at the hut to remember Brédy’s life.
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