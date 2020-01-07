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Collection by Octavio Roca

Casas de Montaña

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“From the exterior the house looks very linear, but you come in and it’s round and feminine,” says Hope.
“From the exterior the house looks very linear, but you come in and it’s round and feminine,” says Hope.
Set to one side of the property, the lap pool is tucked into the landscape and positioned to take in the views. “There’s nothing more luxurious than a lap pool when you’re a swimmer, but I didn’t want to be looking at a sad pool in winter,” says Michael. “If I were living in California or someplace like that, it would be right in front of me all the time. But here, it's off to the side. So it's kind of its own world.”
Set to one side of the property, the lap pool is tucked into the landscape and positioned to take in the views. “There’s nothing more luxurious than a lap pool when you’re a swimmer, but I didn’t want to be looking at a sad pool in winter,” says Michael. “If I were living in California or someplace like that, it would be right in front of me all the time. But here, it's off to the side. So it's kind of its own world.”
Nestled into the hillside, you enter the home on the top floor, with the bedrooms a floor below.
Nestled into the hillside, you enter the home on the top floor, with the bedrooms a floor below.
Set near a stream on a grassy hillside, this glass and timber home received the Bauhärepräis for architecture in 2020.
Set near a stream on a grassy hillside, this glass and timber home received the Bauhärepräis for architecture in 2020.
Architects Bertil Harström and Johan Kauppi conceived of the idea for the Arctic Bath hotel in Swedish Lapland.
Architects Bertil Harström and Johan Kauppi conceived of the idea for the Arctic Bath hotel in Swedish Lapland.
Arctic Bath’s logjam-like design takes inspiration from the old practice of transporting felled trees by river. The rounded structure floats on Sweden’s Lule River during summer and freezes into its surface in winter.
Arctic Bath’s logjam-like design takes inspiration from the old practice of transporting felled trees by river. The rounded structure floats on Sweden’s Lule River during summer and freezes into its surface in winter.
The hotel comprises six floating bungalows and six larger land cabins elevated on stilts.
The hotel comprises six floating bungalows and six larger land cabins elevated on stilts.
Bedside lamps in the floating bungalows evoke the main building’s logjam-inspired design.
Bedside lamps in the floating bungalows evoke the main building’s logjam-inspired design.
The addition to the existing prefab structure was constructed using a panelized building system.
The addition to the existing prefab structure was constructed using a panelized building system.
Bivacco Claudio Brédy, opened in 2021, is one of many huts in the region named after climbers who died while mountaineering. It was designed by BCW Collective and built by Chenevier, with consultation from Roberto Dini, an architecture professor and friend of Brédy’s, seen here with other friends and family. They gathered at the hut to remember Brédy’s life.
Bivacco Claudio Brédy, opened in 2021, is one of many huts in the region named after climbers who died while mountaineering. It was designed by BCW Collective and built by Chenevier, with consultation from Roberto Dini, an architecture professor and friend of Brédy’s, seen here with other friends and family. They gathered at the hut to remember Brédy’s life.

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