The built-in couch has leather cushions, and surrounds a Lemon coffee table.-A James Sutherland piece hangs beside the fireplace.
Chickens foraging in an enclosed garden with vertical planters.
The lower-level bathroom enjoys a door to the outdoors so the family can enter directly after surfing. Green Emser tiles are arranged in a unique alternating pattern, and the shower floor is from Concrete Collaborative.
Exposed beams stretch across the vaulted wooden ceilings in the main living areas.
with light-beige walls, pinewood floors and repurposed original wooden beams,
A spacious concrete patio awaits in the backyard, presenting an idyllic entertaining setting.
The couple wanted stacked ceramic tile to be a repeated feature of their home, alongside white oak and oversized knobs.
The primary suite's half wall allows for sunlight and fresh air to reach the full bathroom on the other side.
The panels were fabricated using sand quarried from the site, which was mixed with a small amount of cement and dried in layers, each showing a slightly different hue.
The dining and living space are a few steps down from the rest of the house, creating a wider volume for these public areas.
The homeowners’ sleeping area opens wide to the outdoors and a wood-burning stove supplements the geothermal and solar-powered systems.
The living room’s wood-burning fireplace has a concrete hearth that wraps the chimney and runs under the windows, acting as seating, a plant ledge, and creating a spot to store logs, all of which are harvested from the site.
The kitchen’s concrete countertops complement the handcrafted cabinetry.
In addition to having a double vanity with sinks upscaled from coffee mortars, the lower-level bathroom also offers quartzite counters, stone flooring, and an oversized soaking tub.