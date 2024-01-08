Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
Collection by
Ana Maria Whiteside
Casa Colina 2024-Cocina-Kitchen
Nikki and her mom can enjoy one another's company in the kitchen after a short walk across the garden.
A streamlined kitchen with a concrete slab countertop.
Alaina and Geraldine love to hang by the pool, host dinners, and throw dance parties. Now that their ’50s family home has been refreshed by Studio Prineas, the fun can really begin.
Brutalist materials like concrete and steel are balanced by the gentleness of the wooden carpentry. Ash wood is used for the cabinetry throughout, from kitchen cabinets to storage units.
