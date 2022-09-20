SubscribeSign In
Collection by Yani Berkshire

Casa cielo

Stone steps hug the side of the home and lead from the street level to the entry courtyard adjacent to the dining room. “We loved the use of the Ceppo Di Gre stone for the two main stairs,” says architect Bronwyn Litera. “Visitors are drawn to its detail when climbing the stairs, and so they watch their feet!”
An Eilersen Chess sofa anchors the living space.
There's a second full bathroom and two powder rooms.
The bathroom vanity, with a countertop made of Pacifica millennial pink retro mix terrazzo from Concrete Collaborative, was one of the most complex parts of the project. “Curved forms are a lot of work,” Ash says. The designer’s inspiration for the curved motif and color palette came from an antique stained glass window.
Benjamin Moore’s 2021 color of the year is Aegean Teal, a hue meant to bring comfort into our homes.
Inspired by Midcentury Miami architecture, this hotel located within a yoga retreat community center known as Holistika Tulum is a retro jungle oasis with cool custom-made floor tiles, rattan chairs and a calming aquamarine color scheme.
"How would a kid draw a house?" architect Per Franson asked himself when designing the Olivero-Reinius family home. The simple prefab structure’s unusual color comes from a traditional source: falu rödfärg, the historic mineral paint that gives the region’s famous barns their red color.
The primary bedroom contains custom light fixtures with stained glass designed by Button, and vintage side tables that Button painted the same color as the walls. The blanket is a vintage Russian military blanket.
"I was drawn to the Memphis barstools because they felt like an ode to the sun,
“The house is still in its original state. Our job was to bring in some color,” says Lezanne.
Steel-and-timber balustrades connect the multiple levels in the back.
"I love objects,
From the utility room, a gold-tinted mirror reflects a distorted view of the space, offering moments of surprise and delight.
What was once a single-family residence now comprises five different apartments, all of which are defined by distinct palettes that bring together dreamy, chromatic combinations with colorful ceramic tiles, ceiling artwork, and contrasting furnishings and painted walls.
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
