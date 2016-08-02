Casa Batilo

Casa Batlló is a a unique architectural masterpiece of Modernism. Built by A. Gaudí between 1904 and 1906, more than a building, it is a myth of art, architecture and design of all times. It is the expression of conceptual freedom and an unusual form of perfection. Casa Batlló seduces for its extreme design, its repertoire of visual solutions, the creative use of materials and colour and the allegorical values. Casa Batlló has been inscribed on Unesco’s World Heritage List in July 2005. Casa Batlló is open all year long and seduces and bewitches all of its visitors by the details which are revealed one after another on the cultural visit, and which surprise and amaze time and time again.

Casa Batlló

Antoni Gaudí i Cornet

1904-1906

Passeig de Gràcia, 43, Barcelona, Spain

www.casabatllo.es/ca...