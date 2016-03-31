The Carved Cube House located in Westlake is the result of a subtractive process. The original volume, a perfect cube of 38′×38′×38′, was deconstructed with subtle level changes, carefully placed windows, and outdoor terraces shaded by cantilevered louvers, which open up the space as one ascends towards the sky. Trellises recreate the original massing of the cube while shading the exterior space from the harsh Texas sun.

The home’s circulation occurs on a skewed axis following the relationship and orientation of the existing house below. The narrow three story entry axial canyon brings natural light deep into the heart of the house. Dramatic shadows cast on the interior canyon walls quietly revealing the passage of time. The skewed axis combined with the constant compression and release through the house creates a very dynamic space.