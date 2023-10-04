Oblique View of Front Facade: Hemlock Soffits and Cedar Carport Walls Complement a Limestone Entry
The carport screen is dotted with different-size openings, some louvered.
-
Austin, Texas
Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Street View of Residence: Sharp Razor Edge Roof is a dramatic Formal Gesture
The carport-style garage is situated at the center of the home with the living spaces arranged around it in two volumes. Concrete stairs lead from the lower level to the main living level on the upper floor.