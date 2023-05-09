SubscribeSign In
Collection by Thomas Albrecht

Carport

While much of the non-water-facing side of the main house includes few windows, the living room acts as a glowing beacon.
Owners Jill and Toby Gebben went on their first date by the shores of Lake Michigan, and long dreamed of building their own lakeside cottage.
The house's many mature trees provide privacy from nearby neighbors, while the large canopy covers an extended outdoor deck.
Visitors can use the covered area beneath the living room as a carport, and keeping the space open allows a view of the water when arriving by car.
