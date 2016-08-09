New York City's first micro-apartment complex! Carmel Place Carmel Place is New York City's first micro-unit development, a nine-story, modular building at 335 East 27th Street with 55 studios ranging from 260 to 360 square feet. The units feature Ollie, an all-inclusive living experience to the residents of Carmel Place. In addition to the intelligently designed spaces, the Ollie amenity package includes weekly housekeeping, Wi-Fi, cable, and access to regular social events to form a sense of community.