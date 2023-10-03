The home’s dramatic triangular facade is nestled into the natural surroundings and features an expansive entry with a geometric carport.
The carport-style garage is situated at the center of the home with the living spaces arranged around it in two volumes. Concrete stairs lead from the lower level to the main living level on the upper floor.
From the street, large trees provide shade to the private courtyard in the summer. A unique remote-controlled gate has been added to the house’s original carport. A new address monument matches the angle of the house’s roof.
Atop the carport is a Hopper table and shade by Extremis.
Street View of Residence: Sharp Razor Edge Roof is a dramatic Formal Gesture