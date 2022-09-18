SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Charlotte Ong

Car porch

View 15 Photos
"PH" style homes are common in Argentina. Here, Maya Estudio has given the typology new life.
"PH" style homes are common in Argentina. Here, Maya Estudio has given the typology new life.
The family room on the ground level opens to the pool. "Covered outside space was a huge priority because when it’s not snowing here, it’s raining,
The family room on the ground level opens to the pool. "Covered outside space was a huge priority because when it’s not snowing here, it’s raining,
The new concrete wall along the western perimeter contains a walled garden with a secondary entrance. Cream-colored LOHAS Nilo Rustic bricks clad the new extension to remain "sympathetic yet differentiated" from the existing red-brick Edwardian.
The new concrete wall along the western perimeter contains a walled garden with a secondary entrance. Cream-colored LOHAS Nilo Rustic bricks clad the new extension to remain "sympathetic yet differentiated" from the existing red-brick Edwardian.
The alley entrance is shaded by a cantilevered volume on the second floor. Turf-block pavers reduce runoff.
The alley entrance is shaded by a cantilevered volume on the second floor. Turf-block pavers reduce runoff.
On the front facade, ground-faced concrete blocks contrast with cumaru wood tongue-and-groove siding.
On the front facade, ground-faced concrete blocks contrast with cumaru wood tongue-and-groove siding.
The greenery of the front courtyard peeks out above and below the front facade, giving passersby a glimpse of how the house connects to nature.
The greenery of the front courtyard peeks out above and below the front facade, giving passersby a glimpse of how the house connects to nature.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The 2-car garage features a bonus room with AC, perfect for an office or playroom, and a charging port for an electric vehicle on the exterior. A foot path from the street, across the driveway, leads to the front entry. </span>
The 2-car garage features a bonus room with AC, perfect for an office or playroom, and a charging port for an electric vehicle on the exterior. A foot path from the street, across the driveway, leads to the front entry.
A wide brick driveway leads up to the home, where bright-yellow doors extend a warm welcome.
A wide brick driveway leads up to the home, where bright-yellow doors extend a warm welcome.
A curved walkway of stone guides guests to the home's main entrance which rests nestled amongst mature trees and native vegetation. Recessed lighting adds a warm, cozy glow.
A curved walkway of stone guides guests to the home's main entrance which rests nestled amongst mature trees and native vegetation. Recessed lighting adds a warm, cozy glow.