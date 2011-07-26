Cape/Modern at PAAM

Friday, July 29th marks the opening of what looks to be a very exciting exhibit on residential regionalism. The Provincetown Art Association and Museum on Cape Cod offers "Cape/Modern: The Architecture of Survival and Celebration," a show about "two kinds of houses that are iconic on Cape Cod: the Cape Cod cottage and the modern houses that started to spring up in the 1950s." In the show, curator and Massachusetts-based architect Mark Hammer compares the two forms, finding that both typologies have a similar origin, though the colonists who settled the Cape were driven by survial and the modernists, on the other hand, were looking for some fun on the beach. "Colonists from England were the ones who imported what they knew back in Europe to build the Cape Cod cottage," Hammer says. "And in the 20th century, Europeans who were fleeing Germany and other places for intellectual freedom brough along their building styles as well." Check out the slideshow for a preview of what you'll see at PAAM starting Friday.