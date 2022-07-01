Cape Town
Located a stone’s throw from the more curated shops of the Exchange, artisans (both food and fashion) set up shop each weekend for a massive smorgasbord of local flavor. At the Old Biscuit Mill, visitors can pick up everything from organic cheeses and beer, to traditional French and Dutch treats. While the food draws many, the highlights include outdoor market The Lock Stock, where cutting edge indie designers carry everything from locally sourced mohair sweaters to wooden backpacks. An informal and friendly platform for artists and designers to showcase their work, if you’re looking for off-the radar contemporary design in South Africa, this is your best bet.
The Woodstock Design District Considered the premiere destination for cutting-edge art in Cape Town, just a decade ago the city’s former industrial area of Woodstock was in shambles. As has been the case throughout history, artists took advantage of the area’s large spaces and cheap rents to move in and set up shop. Called by many “the Williamsburg of Cape Town” this similarity isn’t a coincidence: The district owes many thanks to its original champions, Justin Rhodes of New York, and Cameron Munro, a Zimbabwean—who after meeting in NYC as students moved to Cape Town to pioneer an urban renewal transformation. As the pair told the NYTimes in 2011 “It [Woodstock] was close to the city, it had a lot of beautiful buildings, but… was still a bit grotty…Cameron and I had met in Williamsburg in Brooklyn just at the moment that neighborhood was coming up, and we could see that Woodstock was just the same. It seemed like a no-brainer.” Starting small with a niche gallery, the pair also worked on making Woodstock a major design destination. Photo by Laura Feinstein.
The Loading Bay Part coffee shop, part lifestyle destination, The Loading Bay is Cape Town’s premiere spot for picking up local designer goods and international creations. At this one-stop-hub you can scan through grooming products by Aesop, try on denim by Acne, and relax with fresh local coffee and one of the store’s many indie publications. Photos by Heinke Kriel & P. F. Lombard