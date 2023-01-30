SubscribeSign In
Modern cottage

Exploring the contrasts and potential intersections of 'modern' and 'cottage.'

Found on-site and retained, a boulder juxtaposes with the building’s crisp lines.
The facade, defined by a wall of glass on one end of the L-shaped dwelling, illuminates the muted living area.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home designed by <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Augusto Fernández Mas of K+A Diseño and Mauricio Miranda of MM Desarrollos</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> in Valle de Bravo.</span>
Augusto Fernández Mas of K+A Diseño and Mauricio Miranda of MM Desarrollos
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
Top 10 Black Gable Homes of 2020: A dramatic take on an archetypal shape, these pitch-roofed residences cut a striking figure.
A fire pit between two wings of the home encourages outdoor living.
Five cabins are located in the pine forest surrounding the main house. “The design for both the main house and cabins at Saltwater Farm resulted from studying traditional Pacific Northwest cabins and refining that vernacular language with one of Scandinavian minimalism,” says designer Taylor Bode.
The modern dwelling incorporates its woodsy-yet-urban surrounds through copious glazing.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home in Valle de Bravo.
Lauren and Brittan Ellingson, the owners of Notice Snowboards, a custom snowboard and wakesurf company in Whitefish, Montana, approached Workaday Design and builder Mindful Designs to concoct a new lake home for their family. The brief was, perhaps unsurprisingly, focused on getting the family outdoors as much as possible.
Wood accents have been inserted throughout.
Floor-to-ceiling windows from Ram usher in light during the day and emit a welcoming glow at night.
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / transition between old and new
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen and study
The master bedroom makes for a quiet getaway even when the house is filled with people, occupying its own corner of the L-shaped home.
