One of the more provocative panel discussions at Dwell on Design 2013, "Can You Spot the Fake? How Knockoffs Affect the Design Industry" raised many important questions—thanks to panelists Gregg Buchbinder, Emeco chairman (and Be Original member); Made in America blogger John Briggs; and textile designer, color consultant, and trend forecaster Laura Guido-Clark. The 25-minute discussion flew by, touching on everything from a Burger King in Las Vegas to America's $300 billion trade deficit with China. Here's a look at some of the highlight of the talk.

For more discussion about knockoffs, see our essay "The Real Cost of Ripoffs," which appeared in our June 2012 issue.