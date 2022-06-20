Campers
After a wildfire ripped through Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer’s 10-acre retreat in the Santa Cruz Mountains in August of 2020, the couple was determined to build a new home. They were hesitant about investing too much money, though, as they knew that California was only getting drier and more prone to fires.
The bus in action. For cooling, the couple purchased a $720 Coleman air conditioner, and there’s a $189 Fan-tastic Vent for circulation. They also prepared for outdoor adventures with a $240 awning and $60 bug screens. The bus comes equipped with solar panels ($120), a Victron inverter/charger ($1,280), as well as gray and fresh water tanks ($518).