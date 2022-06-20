SubscribeSign In
Campers

The Armadillo is parked on a 1,000-square-foot lot that gives the couple ample outdoor space.
A kitchen perfect for travel.
A safe space for the kids.
All the amenities packed into a caravan.
After a wildfire ripped through Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer’s 10-acre retreat in the Santa Cruz Mountains in August of 2020, the couple was determined to build a new home. They were hesitant about investing too much money, though, as they knew that California was only getting drier and more prone to fires.
A large winter garden on the deck offers a tranquil place to read or chat seaside. The "transparent sea container
A creative couple combine their talents to give a camper a retro-inspired revamp.
The custom floor is made from maple. As you lift storage hatches and walk through the Airstream, the pieces follow a sea to sun design that designers Schmitt and Jacobs worked with Kyle on.
A folding bench chair pulls out to be extra table seating — though the table itself is mobile, too, able to be shifted to a second wall mount to act as a work space when Kyle craves a change of scenery.
Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia, of Sacramento, California-based Colossus Mfg., revamped a 2008 Starstream Starcraft camper that allows their family of five to comfortably explore nature in different landscapes for weeks at a time.
The banquette, countertops, floating shelves, niches, and bedframe are made from reclaimed pine.
Interior designer Markie Miller and her father Lance Price, a woodworker, teamed up to rehab the old trailer.
The bus in action. For cooling, the couple purchased a $720 Coleman air conditioner, and there’s a $189 Fan-tastic Vent for circulation. They also prepared for outdoor adventures with a $240 awning and $60 bug screens. The bus comes equipped with solar panels ($120), a Victron inverter/charger ($1,280), as well as gray and fresh water tanks ($518).
The interior of the cabin is outfitted with a living space that converts to a sleeping area and an open kitchen. Birch plywood wraps the interior, lending warmth and texture.
"We used three-quarter-inch Baltic birch plywood with a water-based polyurethane finish for all of the custom woodwork,
After spending an adventurous summer traveling in a van with their dog, Richmond, Virginia–based couple Grace Kuhn and David Phinney wanted to take their van life adventures to the next level with an Airstream trailer.
The 34-foot-long Airstream Excella was gutted and renovated by Innovative Spaces in Santa Barbara, California.
