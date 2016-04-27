The Campari America brand is clean, classic, and prestigious. The American headquarters forges a connection of that brand through its space.



Campari America is one of the largest spirits company in the world. The company houses award-winning liquors and exudes a tasteful, classic identity. The space connects to that identity with a fluid and vibrant workplace that fosters faster communication, more dynamic interactions between work groups, and cohesive relationships between coworkers. It’s a workplace built for speed, with intentional brand design.