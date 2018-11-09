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Collection by Miquel Pastor Oliver

CaMadòParissa

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The stair was crafted from birch plywood and milled with a CNC mill so that it could be delivered and assembled as a kit of parts.
The stair was crafted from birch plywood and milled with a CNC mill so that it could be delivered and assembled as a kit of parts.
Staircase
Staircase
Architect Christi Azevedo, along with homeowners Lorena Siminovich and Esteban Kerner, transformed this 1,485-square-foot, multilevel, mid-century maze into a modern and efficient family home in just three months. “It was the craziest frickin’ thing,” laughs Azevedo. “It was like a Tetris game, putting it all together, trying to squeak out space wherever we could.” Purchased as if straight out of 1955, the home is now the ideal small space for Siminovich and Kerner to raise their young daughter, Matilda.
Architect Christi Azevedo, along with homeowners Lorena Siminovich and Esteban Kerner, transformed this 1,485-square-foot, multilevel, mid-century maze into a modern and efficient family home in just three months. “It was the craziest frickin’ thing,” laughs Azevedo. “It was like a Tetris game, putting it all together, trying to squeak out space wherever we could.” Purchased as if straight out of 1955, the home is now the ideal small space for Siminovich and Kerner to raise their young daughter, Matilda.
A pair of deck chairs from the Conran Shop brighten up a deck designed and built by Mark Congdon Landscape. Visible through the window are a Praying Mantis floor lamp from White Furniture and a fiberglass rocking chair from Modernica.
A pair of deck chairs from the Conran Shop brighten up a deck designed and built by Mark Congdon Landscape. Visible through the window are a Praying Mantis floor lamp from White Furniture and a fiberglass rocking chair from Modernica.
Pros: Also known as composite quartz, engineered quartz comes in a wide range of colors and textures with the general durability of real stone slabs, but with the ease of manufacturing and installation of a man-made product. As a result, engineered quartz isn’t as expensive as other natural stone countertops. Cons: On the other hand, customers can expect to see these qualities reflected in the price of engineered quartz, which can be on the higher end. Quartz also doesn’t handle extreme heat as well as granite does.
Pros: Also known as composite quartz, engineered quartz comes in a wide range of colors and textures with the general durability of real stone slabs, but with the ease of manufacturing and installation of a man-made product. As a result, engineered quartz isn’t as expensive as other natural stone countertops. Cons: On the other hand, customers can expect to see these qualities reflected in the price of engineered quartz, which can be on the higher end. Quartz also doesn’t handle extreme heat as well as granite does.
Collection Natural Textures, designed by Joan Lao Design studio for Barcelona Rugs.
Collection Natural Textures, designed by Joan Lao Design studio for Barcelona Rugs.
Furniture by Joan Lao design studio for Alternative.
Furniture by Joan Lao design studio for Alternative.
INT2 architecture used a variety of different materials to delineate spaces throughout the apartment.
INT2 architecture used a variety of different materials to delineate spaces throughout the apartment.
Standing within the conservatory, a glass floor allows one to see through to the wine cellar below, which is accessible via a seamlessly integrated trap door.
Standing within the conservatory, a glass floor allows one to see through to the wine cellar below, which is accessible via a seamlessly integrated trap door.
The staircase beautifully blends in with the wooden walls, floors, and ceilings.
The staircase beautifully blends in with the wooden walls, floors, and ceilings.
Piet Hein Eek's wooden chairs add a touch of color to the monochromatic Amsterdram apartment of Hunter Hindman and Shelby Carr.
Piet Hein Eek's wooden chairs add a touch of color to the monochromatic Amsterdram apartment of Hunter Hindman and Shelby Carr.
An idea that works well for outdoor showers or Zen-style bathrooms with wooden bathtubs, ladders—such as the Nomad Shelf System from Skagerak—don't scream "I'm storage," and can be used as a toiletry shelf or towel rack.
An idea that works well for outdoor showers or Zen-style bathrooms with wooden bathtubs, ladders—such as the Nomad Shelf System from Skagerak—don't scream "I'm storage," and can be used as a toiletry shelf or towel rack.
Flournoy’s favorite aspect of the design is that “every space in the house is used and appreciated.” This light-filled hallway overlooking the staircase connects the home’s two bedrooms to an upstairs living space, and provides the ideal spot for another bookcase. Flournoy and his partner found the hall chandelier, along with the salvaged mill table that they repurposed as their kitchen island, on a trip to Chicago.
Flournoy’s favorite aspect of the design is that “every space in the house is used and appreciated.” This light-filled hallway overlooking the staircase connects the home’s two bedrooms to an upstairs living space, and provides the ideal spot for another bookcase. Flournoy and his partner found the hall chandelier, along with the salvaged mill table that they repurposed as their kitchen island, on a trip to Chicago.
The kitchen now opens out to a courtyard and outdoor dining area thanks to large glass doors.
The kitchen now opens out to a courtyard and outdoor dining area thanks to large glass doors.
The Felds’ new kitchen is clean, modern, and laced with industrial touches (laboratory faucets, lab glass pendant lamps designed by Sand, stainless steel appliances) while animated by materials and crafted elements that radiate warmth: fir floors unearthed from beneath two layers of linoleum; a fireclay farm sink made in England; Carrera marble counters that extend up the walls; walnut shelving; and industrial mechanisms that put the hardware on display, such as the suspended rolling blackboard that conceals the water heater.
The Felds’ new kitchen is clean, modern, and laced with industrial touches (laboratory faucets, lab glass pendant lamps designed by Sand, stainless steel appliances) while animated by materials and crafted elements that radiate warmth: fir floors unearthed from beneath two layers of linoleum; a fireclay farm sink made in England; Carrera marble counters that extend up the walls; walnut shelving; and industrial mechanisms that put the hardware on display, such as the suspended rolling blackboard that conceals the water heater.
A kitchen, complete with a small dining area, allows guests to reverse roles and host the hosts. The blue Muuto Unfold light accents against the otherwise black and white space; the chairs are Hay Copenhague bar stools.
A kitchen, complete with a small dining area, allows guests to reverse roles and host the hosts. The blue Muuto Unfold light accents against the otherwise black and white space; the chairs are Hay Copenhague bar stools.
The lighting fixture were made by Studio Wok.
The lighting fixture were made by Studio Wok.
LYGA reconstructed this living space with vaulting that is wider than the existing vaulting and plaster wall frames in a gray-green color.
LYGA reconstructed this living space with vaulting that is wider than the existing vaulting and plaster wall frames in a gray-green color.
Even the terrazzo and concrete black-accented bathroom is a stunning showcase for the collection. The shower has been left open since it will not be used.
Even the terrazzo and concrete black-accented bathroom is a stunning showcase for the collection. The shower has been left open since it will not be used.

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