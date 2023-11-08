Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Collection by Cadence Design Studio

Cadence Cabins

Pigliacampo decided to paint the interiors white, the most cost-effective detail of the renovation, and add a ladder to the second level.
The bathroom is just the right size and functional.
Floating shelves keep h kitchen open and airy.
In the dining area the kitchen is conveniently located while a large picture window creates a canvas for the landscape to reflect on.
This prefab also has a wraparound deck with a shaded dining area.
