In the living area, floor-to-ceiling windows by Schüco frame a Gyrofocus suspended rotating fireplace by Focus. At night, a crackling fire appears to hover in the dark.
Planning regulations required a gable roof, which the architects split into four shed roofs carefully designed to respond to heavy snow and meet spatial and aesthetic wishes.
The project’s unique challenges—a tight budget and steep, difficult terrain—led architecture firm _naturehumaine to a creative solution that gave the house its delightfully sculptural appearance. Making the first floor’s envelope slightly narrower than the top one’s saved money while minimizing the amount of excavation required.
The concept of this Scandinavian getaway was simple: To create a cabin that is small and sparse yet spatially rich. The 55-quare-meter (592-square-foot) cabin, commissioned by a private client and completed in 2016, comprises a large living room, bedroom, ski room, and small annex with a utility room. It functions off the water and electricity grids.
The concept was simple: To create a cabin that is small and sparse yet spatially rich. The 592-square-foot structure, completed in 2016, comprises a large living area, bedroom, ski room, and small annex with a utility space. The home functions off the water and electricity grids.
The concept of this Scandinavian getaway was simple: To create a cabin that is small and sparse yet spatially rich. The 55-quare-meter (592-square-foot) cabin, commissioned by a private client and completed in 2016, comprises a large living room, bedroom, ski room, and small annex with a utility room. It functions off the water and electricity grids.
Walls are wrapped in warm wood paneling as you climb the stairs to the second floor. A thin band of clerestory windows lets in additional daylight along the ceiling. “It adds this other element instead of just being supported by the other walls,” Wagner says. “It creates a hovering roofline.”
The corrugated, Cor-Ten steel siding has begun to develop a patina. “We considered painted steel also,” says Wagner, “but Cor-Ten will last longer and it gives that nice, rusty
The box-shaped extension plays off the familiar farmhouse typology, creating a series of intriguing contrasts.
Oisterwijk Brouwhuis was designed by Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten and its finished structure resembles an elongated barn in the forests of Oisterwijk. The pitched roof makes way for a window wall that covers one entire end of cabin. The exterior is clad in black-stained wood, which matches the wooded forest and contrasts with the snow.
Designed by Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter for a family of four, the Split View Mountain Lodge is a holiday home near the village of Geilo, Norway. The main volume splits out to form additional annexes that frame individual views of the surrounding mountains.
Located adjacent to Kicking Horse ski resort in the Canadian Rocky Mountains, the Kicking Horse Residence was designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson as a family weekend getaway built for some amazing skiing.
Minimalist yet cozy, this cluster-style home in a Norwegian forest offers plenty of nooks to get comfortable in.
The simple, fuss-free kitchen and dining area flows into the living lounge.
The living areas have north and south facing glass walls.
KUU arhitektid who designed this retreat says they were inspired by traditional Estonian "koda" huts.
Poured concrete stairs step down alongside built-in storage.
