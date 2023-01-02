Penny tiles in two colors cover the walls in the wet room on the second floor where wall-mounted plumbing fixtures preserve countertop space atop the solid brass sink.
Old doors and mismatched hardware from an old nunnery in Massachusetts carry stories from the past forward. “There is something nice about living with reused materials and taking advantage of the hours of labor put into the old stuff we salvaged,” Caleb says.
“Sometimes you go with emotions rather than logic,” says Woodhull founder Caleb Johnson. “I just wanted to renovate the little Pizza Hut look-alike my son told me looked like a blowfish.”
The original layout was very much of the time: a perfect midcentury modern flow, with a closed-off kitchen and a fire put in the floor. “They were cool but impractical spaces,” says Schaer.
"Some people want a manicured garden, but I'm of a different mindset," says Patnaik. She left the grounds untamed and organic. "If we're building in the wild, I want to live in the wild."
The oak countertops in the kitchen are the same as the flooring.
Textured porcelain tile by Terratinta Ceramiche changes throughout the day, thanks to a skylight in the bathroom.
Located off paved roads, across a river, and up a mountain, Pablo Pérez Palacios’s cabin in the Mexican wilderness has a rooftop terrace designed for entertaining.
The master bedroom features an antique Norwegian bed rebuilt by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
The sauna is clad in aspen—an exception to the ubiquitous pine.
The master bathroom is encased in wood, from the floors and shower walls, to the vanity and toilet button plate. A small door opens to the outside.
Twenty-foot sliders flank the living/dining area, providing spectacular views in both directions. The painting is by Randi Mork-Ulnes, Casper’s mother.
“The property includes a natural grazing path for farm animals. Sheep stand under the house in summer to protect themselves from the weather,” says Lexie.
The diagonals of the skigard are made of hand-split spruce, while the uprights are juniper. The couple used local woodworkers for the build.