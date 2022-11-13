SubscribeSign In
Conveniently located 10 minutes from downtown Joshua Tree, the fully mirrored, box-like home appears to 'disappear' into its surrounding desert landscape.
After hosting a number of A-listers (including Alicia Keys, Lizzo, and The Weeknd), the Invisible House has hit the market for the first time at $18M.
This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”
Floor Plan of Tall House by Tall Architects
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
The deck is constructed from standard, treated 2x6s from the hardware store. The oak tree in the center of the deck provides the family with shade and cooler temperatures through the humid summers, and protects from the rain as well.
The exterior is clad in corrugated, galvanized metal. “We just spray it off with a water house,” says Mark.
The storage shed.
Camper House
A palm palapa covered a patio area before Dani built the teak structure around the camper.
Camper House Floor Plan
Friends gather for a fireside sing-along on Dani’s property.
The outdoor shower was part of the initial construction and provides the perfect spot to rinse off after a morning in the ocean.
Dani's round, paper light fixtures add to the home's nighttime lantern-effect.
Dani is especially pleased by how smoothly the sliding door and the pulleys work. “It was an experiment and it turned out very well,” he says.
The natural greenery on the property includes lemongrass, aloe vera, mango trees, cashew trees, and avocado trees.
The structure’s simple construction is laid bare in the vanity: a wood frame holds up the vessel sink and provides a place to store towels below.
The bathroom suggests a sauna with its floor-to-ceiling teak planks and simple white fixtures and black fittings.
